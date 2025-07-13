West Midnapore: Four killed in road mishap

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, four persons were killed in a road accident after a SUV collided head-on with a truck at Belda in West Midnapore on Saturday morning. According to sources, on Saturday morning, the SUV was heading towards Dantan from Belda along the National Highway (NH)-16. At the same time, a truck was coming from the opposite direction.

It was learnt that while passing through the Ranisarai area, the SUV driver somehow lost control and the car went to the opposite lane and collided head-on with the truck. While losing control, the car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Due to the impact of the collision, the SUV got mangled. Four passengers, including the driver, died on the spot. The deceased persons identified as Kartik Chandra Lahiri (60), Atanu Guha (42), Himadrisekhar Patra (44) and Biswajit Mandal (48) are from Asansol. Local people reported that the SUV was moving at a high speed, which is suspected to have violated the speed restrictions. Police have seized the truck and detained the driver. Police are likely to conduct a mechanical test of both vehicles to find out if any technical glitch existed or not.