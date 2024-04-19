West Midnapore District Police registers FIR against Agnimitra Paul

Kolkata: West Midnapore District Police has registered a suo motu FIR against the BJP leader and Lok Sabha election candidate of the party Agnimitra Paul under non-bailable sections. Paul along with 34 other BJP leaders and workers was booked for preventing police personnel from discharging their duties and

misbehaving with the cops.

According to sources, on Wednesday, Paul along with several BJP leaders and workers went to the Kotwali Police Station in West Midnapore to lodge a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP alleged that the duty officer refused to accept the complaint.

While talking to the duty officer, Paul was seen threatening the cop and directing him to receive the complaint. It is alleged that Paul not only threatened the duty officer but also misbehaved with other police personnel.

Later, she along with other BJP leaders and workers locked the main gate of the police station using a padlock and also started agitating in front of the police station and obstructed cops as well as common people from reaching out to the police station. After witnessing the situation, police later decided to start a case against the BJP leader and workers who were involved in threatening and obstructing police.