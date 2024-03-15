West Midnapore: Dev meets affected families of Daspur incense stick factory

KOLKATA: On Thursday, TMC MP and actor Dev visited Daspur in West Midnapore, where a major fire had broken out at an incense sticks manufacturing factory. As a two-time TMC MP from Ghatal, he assured the affected families that the state government would offer them all necessary support. He also said that the families will find him by their side. Dev, after being announced as the TMC MP candidate for Ghatal for the third consecutive time by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Janagarjan Sabha in Kolkata on Sunday, was in Ghatal for a road show. Prior to the road show on Thursday, he made a point to visit the site of the factory fire and personally interacted with the affected families who had lost their jobs. Dev took part in his first public rally in Ghatal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which stretched from the Kushpata Block Party Office to Vivekananda More.



“Soon after the incident, I spoke with Didi (read Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek (Banerjee). The police will conduct a thorough investigation. The state government is committed to start swift restoration of the factory’s operations. As of Wednesday night, we have received details of 240 individuals affected by the tragedy. Didi has assured that until the factory resumes its operations, the state government will provide each employee with a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500, beginning from March,” said the actor-turned-politician, who recently wrapped up the second schedule of his commercial venture ‘Khadaan’.

On Tuesday night, a major fire broke out at an incense sticks manufacturing factory in Daspur. The incident occurred around 2.30 am, with no reported injuries. Security personnel noticed smoke and promptly alerted others.

Although six fire tenders were deployed, the blaze spread to a nearby soap manufacturing factory before being brought under control after nearly 11 hours. The estimated damage is believed to exceed Rs 35 crore.