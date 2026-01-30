West Bengal’s net state domestic product grows 9.86% in 2024-25

Kolkata: West Bengal’s net state domestic product (NSDP) at current prices grew by 9.86 per cent to Rs 16.32 lakh crore in the 2024-25 financial year, showing an improvement from the 8.94 per cent growth recorded in the previous fiscal, according to the latest Economic Survey.



The Statistical Appendix of the survey showed the state’s NSDP stood at Rs 14.85 lakh crore in 2023-24.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

However, West Bengal trailed behind other major states in terms of percentage growth at current prices.

Tamil Nadu registered a robust growth of 15.76 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 12.64 per cent and Maharashtra 11.85 per cent during the same period, the Statistical Appendix of the survey said.

In the eastern region, West Bengal’s NSDP growth rate was outpaced by its neighbours, Bihar and Odisha.

Bihar recorded an NSDP growth of 13.07 per cent, while Odisha registered 13.04 per cent in 2024-25. Jharkhand also reported a higher growth rate of 10.88 per cent, according to the survey.

However, West Bengal performed better than some northern states and Union Territories.

Bengal’s 9.86 per cent NSDP growth was higher than Punjab’s 9.12 per cent and Delhi’s 9.28 per cent.

Among other major state economies, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh posted growth rates of 12.79 per cent and 12.28 per cent, respectively.

The data further highlighted that West Bengal’s NSDP growth recovered from 2023-24 (8.94 per cent), while it remains well below the post-pandemic rebound peak of 17.55 per cent in 2021-22.