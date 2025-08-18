West Bengal to invite fresh bids for Tajpur deep-sea port project

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday decided to issue a fresh advertisement inviting proposals from new interested companies for the Tajpur deep-sea port project, an official said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the cabinet's standing committee on industry, infrastructure, and employment.

"Soon, the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) will seek fresh proposals," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The process has already begun to award the project to a new company before Durga Puja in late September, sources in the state secretariat said.

In 2022, the state government awarded the Tajpur deep-sea port project to the Adani Group. However, even after more than two-and-a-half years, work hasn't commenced.

The state administration had previously hinted at re-tendering the project and had sought legal advice accordingly.