West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo inaugurated in New Town

Kolkata: State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha along with Minister of State (MoS) for MSME and Textiles department, Tajmul Hossain inaugurated the West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo in New Town on Friday.



Sinha said that his department is always trying to arrange a market for the artisans attached to the MSME sector.

“Our department is extending all sorts of help to the artisans and also trying to create a market for the artisans through several fairs so that they can earn more,” said Sinha.

The minister also said that online shopping platform Amazon has already approached the MSME to sell the products made by the artisans abroad as well as within India.

The minister expressed hope to start selling the products of artisans through online platforms soon. The MSME and Textiles department has been organising such fairs every year for the artisans to display and sell their works.

During the financial year 2021-22, more than 8000 artisans participated in such fairs, where the products worth about Rs 76 crore were sold.

In the 2022-23 financial year, about 6500 artisans took part in the fair which increased to 7000 this year.

Last year, the artisans sold their products worth about Rs 62.18 crore which is expected to go up this year. The officials of the MSME department are expecting the figure to jump up to nearly Rs 100 crore this year.

This year, there are 59 pavilions covering about 5.20 lakh square feet where the artisans will showcase their products. The fair will continue till December 17. It may be mentioned that apart from New Town, this expo also takes place in five other locations in the state that include Siliguri, East and West Burdwan, Bolpur and Bankura.