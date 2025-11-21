West Bengal SIR | Mamata Banerjee writes to EC, seeks immediate intervention

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, urging the Election Commission to intervene immediately. Sharing her previous letter on X addressed to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee described the SIR exercise as “unplanned, chaotic and dangerous,” highlighting gaps in training, lack of clarity on documentation, and the impossibility of meeting voters amidst their work schedules. “Sharing herewith my latest letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, articulating my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing SIR….,” she wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Banerjee wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that the “critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound.” The Chief Minister expressed serious concerns about the ongoing SIR, citing inadequate planning, insufficient training, and unrealistic timelines that are “compromising the process’s credibility.” The letter reads, “I have time and again flagged my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the way it has been thrust upon the people. Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one.” CM Banerjee highlighted the excessive workload and pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are struggling with online data entry, server issues, and inadequate training, risking inaccurate voter data. The letter states, “I deeply appreciate the strenuous efforts put in by the BLOs under these extremely pressing circumstances and huge workload. However, it cannot be denied that the BLOs have not been provided adequate training, support and time required for undertaking a mammoth exercise of this nature. The unrealistic workload, impossible timelines, and inadequate support with online data entry have collectively placed the entire process and its credibility at severe risk. This strikes at the heart of our electoral democracy.” She further claimed, “BLOs are now operating far beyond human limits. They are expected to manage their principal duties (many being teachers and frontline workers) while simultaneously conducting door-to-door surveys and handling complex e-submissions. Most are struggling with online forms due to a lack of training, server failures, and repeated data mismatches.”

She warned that the SIR’s flaws may lead to “disenfranchisement of genuine voters, erosion of electoral roll integrity, and undermining of democratic processes.” The letter reads, “At this pace, it is almost certain that by 4th December, voter data across multiple constituencies cannot be uploaded, maintaining required accuracy. Even more concerning is the fact that many BLOs, under extreme pressure and fear of punitive action, are being pushed to submit incorrect or incomplete entries-risking disenfranchisement of genuine voters and eroding the integrity of the electoral roll.” “What is particularly unacceptable is the response from the Election Commission at this juncture. Instead of offering support, extending timelines, or addressing systemic flaws, the office of the CEO of West Bengal has resorted to intimidation. Show-cause notices are being issued without justification. BLOS-already stretched and distressed-are being threatened with severe disciplinary action simply because the Commission refuses to acknowledge the reality on the ground,” it added. The Chief Minister pointed out that the SIR coincides with peak agricultural season, making it difficult for farmers and labourers to participate. The letter stated, “The timing of this exercise is equally indefensible. West Bengal is currently at the peak of paddy harvest, continuing until mid-December 2025. Simultaneously, Rabi sowing-especially for potato, a strictly time-bound activity, is underway. Millions of farmers and labourers are engaged in essential agricultural work and cannot be expected to abandon the fields to participate in SIR enumeration.” “The human cost of this mismanagement is now unbearable. Yesterday, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Mal, Jalpaiguri, died by suicide, reportedly under crushing SIR-related pressure. Several others have lost their lives since this process began. A revision that previously required three years is now being forcibly compressed into three months, subjecting BLOs and officials to inhuman working conditions and forcing common people under the shadow of fear and uncertainty,” it added. Chief Minister Banerjee has requested the poll body chief to intervene, halt the exercise, provide support, and reassess the methodology and timelines to protect electoral integrity and the democratic framework. “Under these circumstances, I strongly urge and expect immediate corrective action. Continuing this unplanned, coercive drive not only endangers more lives but also jeopardises the legitimacy of the electoral revision itself. I would request you to kindly intervene decisively to halt the ongoing exercise, stop coercive measures, provide proper training and support, and thoroughly reassess the present methodology and timelines. If this path is not corrected without delay, the consequences for the system, the officials, and the citizens will be irreversible. This intervention is not only necessary but imperative to protect the integrity of the electoral process and our democratic framework,” the letter added.