West Bengal receives the best cultural destination award

West Bengal won the PATWA International Travel Award 2023 for the Best Destination in Culture at ITB Berlin today, the 8th of March, 2023. The award was given by HE Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica and Mr Alan St Ange, former Minister of Tourism, Seychelles

Nandini Chakravorty, principal secretary of the state tourism tourism department, received the award on behalf of the of the Bengal government.

The award recognised the Chief Minister's of West Bengal's efforts behind the display of folk genres in tourist properties during the challenging times of covid and on other occasions and also the display of culture during Durga Puja carnival.

The PATWA award is given in recognition of invaluable contributions made to tourism promotion by governments, individuals, and organizations worldwide and has been given in cooperation with Messe Berlin.

Tourism ministers of eight countries were present during the event. Representatives of over 180 countries have participated in the ITB- Berlin 2023. A document of West Bengal’s tourism attractions have been shown to promote the state globally.

Pacific Asia Writers Association have been giving this award since the past 18 years. The 2023 edition of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association World Tourism and Aviation Leader’s Summit on New Initiatives for World Tourism has been followed by the PATWA International Travel Awards on Wednesday, March 8th 2023 at City Cube Berlin at 2:30 pm.

Yesterday concluded the 2023 edition of the Pacific Asia Travel Writers association (PATWA) World Tourism & Aviation Leaders Summit and the PATWA International Travel Awards at ITB Berlin in the presence of five prominent speakers from the travel trade, tourism ministers from 8 countries, a line up of 33 award winners and a packed, full house with over 120 guests including 40 journalists from around the world.