West Bengal Radio Club gets special recognition award

Kolkata: West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC) — an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in Bengal — has been given special recognition by Amateur Radio (AR) Newsline team based in America to acknowledge their ongoing humanitarian and advocacy work.



The WBRC has become the third-time recipient of the International Newsmaker Award.

The WBRC has made their small volunteer group into a life-saving organisation, finding lost people’s families as well as helping with emergency communications. This group continues to be well respected by the authorities in a way that other groups could only hope to emulate, read a communication from AR Newsline team.

