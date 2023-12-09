MillenniumPost
West Bengal Radio Club gets special recognition award

BY Team MP8 Dec 2023 6:44 PM GMT

Kolkata: West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC) — an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in Bengal — has been given special recognition by Amateur Radio (AR) Newsline team based in America to acknowledge their ongoing humanitarian and advocacy work.

The WBRC has become the third-time recipient of the International Newsmaker Award.

The WBRC has made their small volunteer group into a life-saving organisation, finding lost people’s families as well as helping with emergency communications. This group continues to be well respected by the authorities in a way that other groups could only hope to emulate, read a communication from AR Newsline team.

The AR Newsline Special Recognition Award is issued to an individual group or formal club that the Newsline team.

