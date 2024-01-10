West Bengal Police gives gun salute to classical music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan; last rites to be held in UP

: Renowned Hindustani classical music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan had performed at Rabindra Sadan several times in his life but on Wednesday, his body was kept at the state cultural centre for his admirers to pay their last respect.

Amidst tears, admirers and prominent figures from the music fraternity bid a tearful farewell to the highly respected and beloved musician.









On Wednesday, at 9.40 am, Khan’s body was brought from his Nakatala residence to Rabindra Sadan. At 1 pm, the artiste was accorded gun salute in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banejee, ministers Indranil Sen,

Aroop Biswas, Mayor Firhad Hakim, Debasish Kumar and other dignitaries. Family members, including Khan’s wife and children, were also present. Stalwarts like Haimanti Shukla, Usha Uthup, Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Pt Ajoy Chakraborty and Debojyoti Bose paid their last homage to Khan at Rabindra Sadan.

Earlier, it was decided that the last rites of the veteran classical singer from the

Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana will be held in Tollygunge cemetery. However, on the wishes of the family, his body will be laid to rest in his hometown Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan had been battling prostate cancer for the past few years. On November 22, 2023, he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he suffered a brain stroke.

Though Khan was born in UP in 1968, he held Kolkata dearly and later the City of Joy became his home. In April 1980, when his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan came to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata, he enrolled Khan in the academy at the age of 14. Ever since, Kolkata became a home to

the recipient of Padma Bhushan, Banga Bhushan award and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.