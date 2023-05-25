West Bengal Health Service: State forms committee to examine revision of existing transfer and posting policy for medical officers

State Health department has constituted a committee to examine the revision of existing transfer and posting policy for medical officers under West Bengal Health Service (WBHS).

The five-member new committee will examine in detail the pros and cons of existing transfer policy and may bring necessary changes in the current system.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Siddhartha Niyogi has been made the chairman of the committee while the Director of Medical Education (DME) has become the co-chairman. The other three members of the committee are deputy director of health services (MERT), deputy secretary (medical administration), deputy director of health services (admin). The committee will examine all possibilities of revision in the existing norms.

They will file a detailed report on the basis of their observation, sources said.

There may be necessary changes in the existing transfer policy in the future.

State health department is eager to streamline the existing transfer policy.

Earlier various doctors’ organisations had written to the health department regarding the necessity to bring changes in the transfer policy. There were incidents where doctors committed suicide after they did not get a posting of their choice.

Health department is often flooded with requests to transfer health professionals in government hospitals.