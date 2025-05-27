West Bengal govt launches new fish stall at Malda’s Sagardighi

Malda: Amid soaring prices, fish lovers from the middle-income group in Malda often find themselves returning empty-handed from the fish market. While many rely on fish transported from Howrah or Andhra Pradesh, the tide is now turning with a new initiative closer to home.

In a bid to make fresh fish affordable and accessible, the Bengal government, in collaboration with the Fisheries department, has launched a public fish stall at the Sagardighi fish breeding centre in Malda.

The initiative, supported by the English Bazar Block administration, aims to sell locally sourced, fresh fish at prices significantly lower than market rates. Initially, the stall will operate three days a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday—offering popular varieties such as Rohu, Katla, Mrigal, Chital, Ghas Carp, Mirka, and others. While market prices for fish like Rohu or Katla (1 kg) range between Rs 200 to 250, the government stall offers the same at just Rs 90 to 100 per kg.

The fish will be sold live, kept in tubs of water to ensure freshness. Buyers can choose their fish, which will be weighed and sold on the spot. The sale will run from 7:00 am to 11:00 am or until stocks last. On average, 50 to 60 kilograms of fish are expected to be sold daily from this outlet.

The fish are sourced directly from the vast Sagardighi waterbody—spanning over a thousand hectares—located beside the state highway near Sadullapur, on the way to the crematorium. This breeding centre, one of the largest in the state, produces fish from eggs to fingerlings and hosts a wide range of species.

Riyazul Karim Boxi, elected member of the Malda Zilla Parishad and Fisheries Karmadhyaksha, stated, “This initiative under the ‘Sufal Bangla’ scheme is aimed at making quality fish available to the public at subsidised rates. We have already prepared a list of fish species and will expand both production and distribution in response to demand.”

District Fisheries Officer Anjan Kumar Basu noted that the setup process is still underway but expressed confidence that this government-run, low-cost fish market will soon become a preferred choice for local consumers.

The initiative not only promises economic relief but also boosts local aquaculture and supports sustainable livelihoods in the region.