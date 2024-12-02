West Bengal Governor administers oath to six newly elected TMC MLAs

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday administered oath to six newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs at the Assembly.

Bose administered the oath in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The six legislators who won the November 13 bypolls are Sangita Roy from Sitai, Jayprakash Toppo from Madarihat, Sanat De from Naihati, S K Rabiul Islam from Haroa, Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur and Falguni Singhababu from Taldangra.

As the newly elected MLAs were sworn by the governor, TMC legislators shouted 'Jai Bangla'.

The CM received Bose at the assembly and saw him off after the ceremony.

"Necessary arrangements for oath or affirmation of six newly-elected members to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to be administered by Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal under Article 188 of the Constitution of India have been made on the 2 December, 2024 at 12.30 pm in the Legislative Chamber, Assembly House," an Assembly notification had said last week after the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay sent separate letters to Bose requesting him to administer the oath.