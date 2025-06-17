West Bengal clinical establishments amendment Bill tabled in Assembly

Kolkata: The state government on Monday tabled the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Assembly.

The amendments aim for greater transparency in the functioning of the clinical establishments and strict adherence to fixed rates and charges, including rates for entire medical treatments.

The proposed legislation mandates that all clinical establishments must “prominently display fixed rates and package charges at a conspicuous place within the facility” and “maintain electronic medical records for each patient through approved software.”

The Bill is still under review and has not yet been admitted by Speaker Biman Banerjee for debate or passage.

None of the BJP MLAs were present in the House when the Bill was tabled.