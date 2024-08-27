West Bengal child rights body takes suo motu cognizance of rape threat to Abhishek’s daughter

Kolkata: The West Bengal child rights body has taken note of a rape threat to the 11-year-old daughter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee. The threat came amid a social media storm over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognizance of a video on social media from a protest rally over the RG Kar Medical College incident. The panel has said that one person in the gathering was heard threatening the minor daughter of Banerjee with rape and publicly announcing a reward of a sum of Rs 10 crore to anyone who commits it.

It called upon police to take action under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the UN Convention on Rights of a Child. The Commission in a statement said: “Such filthy intention of the miscreant and his indecent remark in public amounts to outraging the modesty of a minor girl and also endangering her safety and security.”

“While the entire state is mourning the sad demise of the doctor at RG Kar, calling for another rape to settle scores is clearly violative of the law and could send out a dangerous message to society if punitive measures are not taken. This can put not just the minor girl in question but all minor girls at risk,” the commission stated further. The child rights body has sought from the police an action taken report in this matter within two days.

“This can put not just the minor girl in question but all minor girls at risk. The Commission requests the police to arrest the culprits and give adequate protection to the minor in question,” it said in a release, adding that failure to take punitive measures would send out a dangerous message.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brian wrote on X: “Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words enough to condemn the gutter level threats to our National General Secretary’s daughter. STOP THIS NOW.”

“A mob of BJP cadres caught on video offering an “award” to rape the minor daughter of our Natl Gen Sec! Are these “protestors”? Threaten to rape your political opponent’s minor daughter? These monsters must be ERADICATED to ensure that our society gets at least a little safer,” said Trinamool Congress’ Saket Gokhale on X.