West Asia crisis: Kolkata airport sees intn’l flight cancellations

Kolkata: At least 20 international flights to and from Kolkata were cancelled on Monday amid escalating tensions in West Asia, disrupting travel plans for hundreds of passengers bound for key Gulf destinations.



Officials at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport said the cancellations were prompted by operational constraints faced by international carriers in view of the prevailing conflict in the region. Airport authorities are closely coordinating with airlines as the situation evolves.

Among the affected services were eight flights operated by Emirates — four arrivals and four departures. Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways each cancelled four services, comprising two arrivals and two departures. Air Arabia and Flydubai cancelled one arrival and one departure each.

Passengers travelling to major Gulf hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were the worst affected. These cities function as crucial transit points for flyers from eastern and northeastern India connecting onward to Europe, North America and other global destinations.

Airline counters at the airport saw long queues through the day as stranded passengers sought clarity on rescheduling and refunds. Carriers arranged alternative bookings on subsequent flights and, in some cases, offered accommodation support to international travellers.

“Flight schedules are being monitored on a real-time basis. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with the respective airlines before leaving for the airport,” an airport official said.

While domestic operations remained largely unaffected, uncertainty over international schedules is likely to persist if tensions in West Asia continue, officials indicated.