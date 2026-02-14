Welfare & infra thrust: SMC unveils Rs 638.42 crore Budget

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, presented a Budget of Rs. 638 crore 42 lakh for the 2026–27 financial year at Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The deficit stands at Rs. 10 crore 84 lakh.



While presenting the Budget, the Mayor stated that the total receipts for the current financial year amounted to Rs. 627 crore 58 lakh 7 thousand. He also tabled a revised Budget of Rs. 456 crore 98 lakh for the 2025–26 financial year.

“We have placed the Budget keeping in mind the benefits of the citizens of Siliguri. This Budget will also support SMC workers. We have been releasing an annual report card — something no other municipal corporation does.

We have focused on greenery and essential civic infrastructure,” said Gautam Deb, addressing media persons.

The Mayor proposed a monthly allowance of Rs. 500 each for 500 selected senior citizens and widows of the city. The financial assistance will be provided from SMC’s own funds.

Additionally, the payment scale of contractual workers under the SMC has been increased by more than 4 percent. A fixed pay structure has also been introduced for contractual workers who have been serving for over 30 years. At present, there are 282 contractual workers under the civic body.

The honorarium of ASHA workers has been doubled from Rs. 200 to Rs. 400. Furthermore, 35 honorary health workers have been appointed across various health centres.

Highlighting key projects, the Mayor announced the construction of a ‘Yuva Awas’ youth hostel at the Indoor Stadium premises. For the first time, the SMC has undertaken a mega drinking water project, which the Mayor described as a major initiative for the city.

To boost greenery, Rs. 15,000 will be allocated to each ward for tree plantation drives. More CCTV cameras will also be installed across the city to enhance security. Under the ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ programme, a total of 1,865 projects have been received, with Rs. 41 crore 19 lakh earmarked for their implementation.

The SMC has also generated revenue of Rs. 28 lakh 5 thousand 955 from Surya Sen Park alone. Discussion on the Budget will take place on Monday.