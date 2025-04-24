Welcoming move: FTII & SRFTI get deemed-to-be univ status

KOLKATA: In a major development for film and media education in India, the Ministry of Education has granted “deemed-to-be university” status to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata. With this new status, both institutes can now introduce doctoral, research-oriented and innovative academic programmes.

The recognition was granted under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, based on the advice of the University Grants Commission (UGC). As deemed universities, both FTII and SRFTI will follow UGC regulations and align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. They will also be included in the NIRF, connect with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), and become eligible for NAAC accreditation. At present, FTII offers one undergraduate certificate course in animation and visual effects, five postgraduate certificate courses through its television wing and seven postgraduate diploma courses in film. SRFTI runs postgraduate programmes in six areas of filmmaking and six specialisations in Electronics and Digital Media (EDM).

Calling the move a “historic leap towards world-class film and media education in India,” Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a post on X said: “Deemed to be University’ status to FTII, Pune and SRFTI, Kolkata is a matter of great delight and a landmark moment for film and media studies.”

Meanwhile, the upgrade has been welcomed by veteran film personalities from Bengal. Veteran filmmaker Gautam Ghose, former chairman of SRFTI, director Atanu Ghosh, and National Award-winning cinematographer Supratim Bhol, an alumnus of FTII, have all expressed their happiness over the move.