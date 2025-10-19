Weeklong InitMath 2025 at NBU ends on a high note

Siliguri: The Department of Mathematics, University of North Bengal (NBU), successfully concluded the weeklong “Initiation into Mathematics (InitMath 2025)” on October 18, 2025, organised under the support of the MTTS Trust, National Board of Higher Mathematics (NBHM), Government of India.

The programme witnessed the participation of students from across India, including Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Visva-Bharati, Gauhati University, Tripura University, Central University of Jharkhand, Patna University, and twenty-two other renowned universities/Institutes.

Prof. BK Sharma, IIT Guwahati, and Key Resource Person, remarked: “I thank the Department for organizing InitMath at NBU — I had been waiting to see this event hosted here for the past seven years.”

Dr. Dilip Chandra Pramanik, the Head of the organising department hailed the effort of the Department for the collective effort and expressed his speacial thanks to Dr Sujay Kr Biswas, local coordinator and Dr Kalyan Saha, Treasurer, for their untiring efforts for the successful organisation of the weeklong event.

Certificates were handed over to participants during the Valedictory Session, marking the successful conclusion of the programme. The event was widely praised by participants, experts, and university authorities for its academic value and smooth organization.