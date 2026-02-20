Weekend block: 30 trains cancelled on Tarakeswar route

Kolkata: About 30 local trains in the Tarakeswar branch section of Howrah Division will remain cancelled between Saturday night and Sunday morning to facilitate bridge development work between Seoraphuli and Diara railway stations.

According to Eastern Railway (ER) authorities, for the conversion of the arch bridge by providing an RCC box at Bridge No.11, a traffic and power block is necessary. Keeping the inconvenience of the passengers in mind, ER authorities have decided to conduct the said work mostly at night. However, for a few hours in the morning, the traffic block will continue. As the number of passengers on Sunday is much lower than on other days, ER authorities have planned to conduct the work between 11:20 pm on Saturday and 9:20 am on Sunday.

In between, a total of 30 local trains will remain cancelled. As per the information provided by the ER authorities, Howrah-Goghat and Howrah-Tarakeswar local trains on both Up and Down will remain cancelled on Saturday night. On Sunday, eight Tarakeswar-Howrah, two Tarakeswar-Seoraphuli, two Goghat-Howrah locals, along with one Haripal-Howrah local train on the Down line will remain cancelled.

In the Up line, seven Howrah-Tarakeswar, two Seoraphuli-Tarakeswar, three Howrah-Goghat, and one Howrah-Haripal local will remain cancelled.