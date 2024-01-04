Website to help reunite lost persons with family in Gangasagar Mela

This time, a new feature is being added to a website by a group of amateur radio enthusiasts which will help lost pilgrims get united with their families during the Gangasagar Mela to be held between January 8 and 17. Lakhs of people gather from across the country and outside to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti’ during the Gangasagar Mela. In the melee, several pilgrims, particularly elderly ones, get separated from their groups.

“We will click photos of the lost person and upload it on a website myham.in - so that people can recognise the person and get information about him or her,” the secretary of West Bengal Radio Club, Ambarish Nag Biswas, said. “Similarly, if anyone who has lost a member of his or her team, and approaches us for help, the person’s photo (in this case the one who is searching) will be uploaded on the website. The lost person can be shown that photograph and that is how separated people will be reunited,” Biswas said.

Besides HAM radio members, people of the administration, police and Railways, will be able to access the website and upload the photos. They will all have the user ID and password to access the site.

Panchayat Pradhans of all the districts of all the provinces in India, from where Gangasagar Mela pilgrims usually come, have been informed about the website in their respective languages, Nag Biswas said.