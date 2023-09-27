Website for Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship inaugurated

Kolkata: A dedicated website for the Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship was inaugurated by state Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday during the celebration of 203rd birth anniversary of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the Vidyasagar Academy.



The scholarship aims to assist meritorious students belonging to economically backward families in the state to pursue higher studies. It benefits students studying in classes XI and XII, undergraduate and postgraduate level as well as students pursuing M.Phil course and Doctoral courses in state-aided institutions.

During the celebration, Basu said that the Vidyasagar Academy website was inaugurated.

It will be a gold mine for people interested to know about Vidyasagar and about India from his perspective. The book titled “Mahasagar Vidyasagar” which includes a compilation of prose and poetry was also launched. The Vidyasagar Academy organised a district-level programme in Purulia and Alipurduar districts as part of its state-level outreach initiative. Under this programme, the District Level Essay Competition was conducted in collaboration with Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University and Alipurduar University on ‘Vidyasagar and Bengali Modernity.”

Students pursuing graduation or post-graduation courses in any of the educational institutions under those universities participated in the competition. Presidency University’s professor Sumit Chakrabarti and Raigunj University’s professor Pinaki Roy coordinated the programme.

Winners received commendation certificates, prizes along with Rs 5,000 as first prize, Rs 3,000 as second prize and Rs 2,000 as third prize.