WEBEL coming up with new data centre at Siliguri

Kolkata: West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL) is coming up with a new data centre at Siliguri which will focus on computing as a service. Work is expected to start within six months.



This will be the third data centre in the state which is coming up under the state government initiative.

“We already have two data centres – one at Sector V in Salt Lake and another at Purulia. The third one in the state will be coming up in Siliguri. IT Parks, institutions, gaming, start ups etc now require high-end computing. The data centre will cater to their requirement,” a senior official of WEBEL said.

Meanwhile, NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd & NTT Communications India Network Services Ltd is coming up with its data centre in New Town.

In the first phase a centre with a 6 MW capacity will be launched. The company expects to start operation by March 2024.

“We will first notice the market demand and if it’s upto our expectation, we have plans to expand it to 25-26 MW in the next 15 to 18 months,” Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Managing Director of NTT Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd said. Presently the total capacity of the company in India is 200 MW and it expects to double it in the next 4 years.