Webel-FujisoftVara Centre of Excellence (CoE), an initiative of the Bengal government announced the launch of short courses on emerging technologies to make professionals more job ready and skilled in critical areas that are highly in demand.

The courses are aimed to create awareness among engineering students and professionals about emerging technologies and the opportunities they present for lucrative careers. The skill-oriented short courses are aligned with the thrust of the Technical Council of India to create skills and

are designed as per the requirements of the industry. The comprehensive range of courses is focused on Data Science, Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Analytics, Cyber Security, IoT, 3D Design & Printing, and other technologies. These courses can be completed in 6 weeks and the duration ranges from 40 to 50 hours.

Debashis Majumdar, Director, Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence said: “The courses are designed to make the students and professionals job ready and will help to address the gap of skilled professionals in the emerging technologydomain.”

“There is a huge talent pool in West Bengal, and we want the students to avail all the resources to make them industry ready. Businesses are

on the lookout for people who can meet the industry's present and future skill demands. The students will have access to world-class programmes that train them on skills and support them in finding rewarding jobs,” he said. The short courses provide a good foundation in emerging technologies and will help participants to understand the career opportunities that are

possible after specialisation. CoE plans to complete the training of 400 students from more than 10 engineering colleges in Bengal by April 2023. Students and colleges who have participated in the short courses have given overwhelmingly positive feedback about the quality of the training and

the benefits they realized during the placement process. The CoE is a state-of-theart facility in Kolkata developed by Fujisoft Vara Private Limited, a joint venture between Fujisoft Inc., Japan and Vara Technology, India.