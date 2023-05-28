Weaving heritage: Cooch Behar’s Shitalpati in race for GI tag

COOCH BEHAR: Shitalpati of Cooch Behar is in the race to receive the geographical indication (GI) tag.



The district administration of Cooch Behar has taken a special initiative to secure this recognition.

Around 40,000 individuals rely on Sitalpati, one of the cottage industries in the Cooch Behar district, for their livelihood. The state government had previously sent this unique craft and various consumer goods from the district abroad.

The Sitalpati industry has flourished in different areas of Cooch Behar, with Dhaluabari in Block No. 1 having the biggest concentration. Despite embracing modernity, the business still produces traditional crafts, along with bags, shoes, and numerous home decor goods. The demand for Sitalpati goods extends not only to various regions of the nation but also to other countries.

Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadian stated: “We have taken the initiative to secure the GI tag for Sitalpati, aiming to showcase it at the global level, similar to Darjeeling tea. We expect the process of getting the tag to be completed within the next few months.” Sanjib De and Pankaj Sutradhar, who are associated with the Sitalpati industry, expressed their enthusiasm, saying: “We have been involved in this business for a long time and have been striving for the GI tag.”