Weatherman warns of dense fog in South Bengal in next few days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore warned of a dense fog alert in most of the districts in South Bengal. Temperature may also fluctuate in the next few days.

According to the MeT office, the night temperature was registered at 22.2 degree Celsius last Sunday while on Monday the night temperature stood at 17.4. On Tuesday night it remained at 19.7 while late on Wednesday it was registered at around 21 degree Celsius. The MeT office also said that mercury may again go up in the next 24 hours after which it will drop on Friday and Saturday. From Monday next week, temperatures in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will again go up. Cold winter feeling will disappear after February 11 as the mercury will shoot up further.

The MeT office said that there may be dense fog in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore. There will be light to moderate fog in the morning hours in almost all the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. Several districts in North Bengal such as Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur are also under

thick fog alert. The Indian Meteorological Department has already predicted that February will be warmer and drier than normal across most parts of the country, with below-normal rainfall expected except in some areas. Incidentally, January 2025 was the third warmest January in India since 1901, with an average temperature of 18.98°C, the MeT office said.

A western disturbance has entered the western parts of the country while another will enter on February 8. Two low pressure troughs formed in Bangladesh and Rajasthan in India. During this season, due to repeated western disturbances, the cold north wind was interrupted.