Weatherman: Thunderstorms likely across South Bengal

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusty winds across several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, over the next 24 hours. According to the weather office, wind speeds may reach up to 50–60 km/h, raising concerns over possible disruptions in daily life.



Districts likely to be affected include Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Nadia. The sudden change in weather is attributed to favourable atmospheric conditions, including moisture incursion and localised instability, which are typical during this transitional phase.

Officials have cautioned residents to remain alert, especially during peak thunderstorm hours in the afternoon and evening.

There is a possibility of tree falls, minor damage to weak structures and traffic disruptions due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. Fishermen and those engaged in outdoor activities have been advised to exercise caution. While the rainfall is expected to bring temporary respite from the prevailing heat, meteorologists indicated that the relief may be short-lived. Temperatures are likely to rise again later in the week, leading to increased humidity and discomfort.

The development comes amid fluctuating weather patterns in the region, highlighting the onset of pre-monsoon activity across parts of West Bengal.