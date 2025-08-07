Weatherman predicts thundershowers from Sat till Tuesday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershowers in several parts of South Bengal from Saturday this week till Tuesday next week. It may also rain in some parts on Friday as well.

Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal may see light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) on the weekend. According to the Alipore MeT office, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in South Bengal districts like Hooghly, East Burdwan, Bankura, South 24-Parganas and Nadia in the weekend. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at one or two places in Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, Bankura, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas districts, as per the weather department.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of the western districts, accompanied by gusty winds in the next 24 hours. On Friday, rain is likely to intensify in some of these districts, with the possibility of heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds. The flood-like conditions already prevailing in West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly are expected to worsen due to continued heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in the North Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar. Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Cooch Behar and Malda. Due to incessant rain, the water level of the Teesta, Torsa, and Jaldhaka rivers will rise further. There is a risk of landslides in the hills.

“Heavy rains may continue in Bengal in the next few days. The monsoon axis from Bihar to Bangladesh, which has passed over Gangetic West Bengal, has brought a lot of moisture into the state. Due to the present system, rain will continue across the state,” said a weather official.