Weatherman predicts snowfall in Darjeeling in next 24 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted snowfall in Darjeeling while several other North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said that Darjeeling, Kalimpong, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur will receive light rainfall while there is a possibility of snowfall in the district of Darjeeling. Mercury is expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two-three days. It also said that mercury will drop in South Bengal districts after December 11. Temperature may start dropping after December 11. It is assumed that mercury will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius.

The weather also predicted that several districts in South Bengal may also receive light rainfall.

The districts are Birbhum, Nadia, West Midnapore, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura. The MeT office said that the rainfall will be triggered due to the impact of the western disturbances. Some parts in South Bengal witnessed light drizzle on Monday as well.

The winter will be harsh this year due to the impact of La Niña, claimed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD also pointed out that the onset of the La Niña phenomenon was expected to cause a significant drop in temperatures and increased rainfall across the country.