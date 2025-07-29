Weatherman predicts scattered rainfall in S Bengal till Thursday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall in several South Bengal districts till Thursday.

The MeT office said that due to a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, several districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, might receive scattered rains till Thursday, with a heavy spell of showers likely to occur in some places. Heavy rain may occur on Wednesday over districts of South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad and western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram. Scattered thunderstorms may also occur in other districts of Bengal.

An active monsoon wind coupled with a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, may cause widespread rainfall in South Bengal districts with heavy spells likely in some places, a weather official said. As per the MeT office prediction, a heavy rain is likely to occur in the North Bengal districts of Kalimpong, South Dinajpur, Malda, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur for the next two days as well.

The city on Tuesday received rainfall causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Intermittent rain occurred in several south Bengal districts as well. Kolkata on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature at 25.3 degree Celsius which was 1.4 degree below normal. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was 30 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. The relative humidity was 97 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively.

The Alipore MeT office last week had forecast that rains would continue in the districts of South Bengal till July 31, as the monsoon winds were active. It had also predicted heavy rains at several places. The rains would intensify from Tuesday due to the impact of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal, it had stated.