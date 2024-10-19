Weatherman predicts rainfall in South Bengal till next Friday

Kolkata: It will continue to rain in various South Bengal districts till Friday next week as a fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is expected to form over north Andaman sea around October 20 leading to a low pressure area over central Bay of Bengal by October 22, the MeT office said.



It is expected to intensify further and move in a north-westward direction. However, its intensity will only be determined once it forms.

“A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Andaman Sea on October 20. It will move west and north-west and intensify into a low pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal around October 22 and further intensify into a depression by October 24. It is difficult to say if it would be a cyclone or not,” a senior weather official said.

It will have an impact in Bengal on Wednesday and it may continue to rain in several parts till Friday. There is a possibility of rainfall in the coastal regions on Monday and Tuesday. There will be rainfall in Odisha as well. Several parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri will receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours, the

MeT office said.

Meanwhile, rains hit several South Bengal districts on Friday evening. Another depression formed over the Bay of Bengal crossed Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts early Friday morning, causing moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Rain had lashed several parts of South Bengal, including the city on Thursday afternoon.

Kolkata remained partially cloudy from Friday afternoon. Humidity related discomfort may soar in various South Bengal districts, including the city in the next 48 hours. The highest temperature of the day may hover around 31 degree Celsius in Kolkata on Saturday. Several parts of South Bengal received occasional thunderstorms during the start of this year’s Durga Puja. The city and other adjoining districts mostly remained dry in the latter half of the Puja.