Weatherman predicts rainfall in South Bengal dists over the weekend

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts on Saturday and Sunday due to a low pressure that will form over the Bay of Bengal and will gradually gain strength on Saturday.



In view of this, the MeT office has asked fishermen not to voyage into the Andaman Sea.

The city dwellers will however continue to witness hot and humid weather in the next 48 hours. Mercury is expected to slide down from Saturday following rains.

The city on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 27.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was recorded at 33.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar districts in North Bengal may receive thunderstorms accompanied by rains. There may be thunderstorms in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur as well in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office has already announced that there may be a delay in the retreat of the monsoon from Bengal, possibly extending the rainy spell this year. The process of retreat of the southwest monsoon has already started in the western parts of the country. However, in the case of Bengal, the process may be delayed. Under normal circumstances, rain withdraws from Kolkata between October 8 and 12 but this year, the withdrawal will be a little late.

Cyclone ‘Tej’ may hit Bengal in October before Durga Puja bringing heavy rainfall. According to the preliminary reports, the ‘Tej’ may landfall in Bengal or Andhra Pradesh in the first week of October.