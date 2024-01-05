Weatherman predicts rainfall in next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



Mercury may again drop after January 10.

According to the MeT office prediction, all the districts in the Western parts of Bengal such as Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad may receive rainfall in the next 48 hours. Nadia is also expected to witness light rainfall.

The city on Friday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 16.1 degree Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celsius on Thursday. The city’s sky may remain cloudy in the early morning hours. There is no prediction of rainfall in Kolkata yet. The lowest temperature in the city may touch 17-18 degrees later this week.

Some of the North Bengal districts may receive moderate rainfall while in some parts there is a possibility of snowfall as well. There may be light to moderate fog in the morning in several districts of North Bengal which include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur.

The MeT office had earlier said that mercury might go up in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts from Thursday. The lowest temperature in most of the South Bengal districts may hover around 16-17 degree Celsius in south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. It may touch 18 degrees as well.

The MeT office also said that there has been an impact of Western disturbances on Bengal. Incidentally, the city witnessed relatively hotter weather on New Year’s Day. The temperature in Kolkata and several other South Bengal districts dropped by 1-2 degrees Celsius earlier this week. It started soaring again from Wednesday. The steady flow of North wind was hampered due to the impact of low pressure.