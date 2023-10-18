Weatherman predicts rainfall for coastal dists on Navami & Dashami

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has not ruled out the possibility of rainfall during Puja days giving an anxious hour to pandal hoppers.



The MeT office however predicted that the first few days of Durga Puja may stay dry but there may be rainfall on Navami and Dashami. The sky will remain clear and sunny between Sashti and Ashtami. The weather will mostly remain pleasant. The people in the western districts may feel light cold in the early morning and late evening hours.

“There may be a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal which may have an impact on the weather system in the state on Navami.

There will be a change in weather on Navami and Dashami, especially in the coastal and adjoining districts. There may be light rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore on the last two days of Puja,” a weather official said.

However, some places may witness scattered rainfall towards October end. The temperature may remain just below normal during Puja days. The sky will remain clear in North Bengal districts as well. There may be light showers in some parts of North Bengal.