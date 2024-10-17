Weatherman predicts rain in South Bengal in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued rainfall alerts in several South Bengal districts due to the impact of a low pressure created over South India. The low pressure remained over the Bay of Bengal around 360 kms away from Chennai on Wednesday morning. It may hit the Chennai coast on Friday morning.



The weather office said that low pressure has turned into a deep depression and it was gaining strength. The system is expected to move towards the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, received scattered rainfall on Wednesday evening due to the impact of low pressure. Due to prolonged rainfall waterlogging occurred in several places in the city. Thunderstorms lashed several parts of South Bengal on Wednesday evening. Incidents of felling of trees were reported from various places across South Bengal. People were inconvenienced as Lakshmi Puja fell on Wednesday and also on Thursday.

Monsoon has already withdrawn from Bengal. The MeT office has predicted that there may be rainfall in various parts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. The situation may improve after Friday. There is a possibility of light rainfall in the hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong on Thursday. However, there is no prediction of any heavy rainfall.

Rainfall lashed several parts of North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly, Nadia, East Burdwan and West Burdwan. “The coastal districts will receive maximum rainfall. There may be one or two spells of scattered rainfall in some parts of South Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong in North Bengal will also receive rainfall. Kolkata may also receive light rainfall. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea,” a weather official said.

The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram may receive scattered rainfall in the next 48 hours. The sky may also remain partially cloudy in South Bengal from Thursday to Saturday.