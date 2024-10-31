Weatherman predicts rain in South Bengal in next 24 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there may be light rainfall in several parts of South Bengal but on the day of ‘Bhai Phonta’ the sky may remain clear.

Several North Bengal districts may also receive rainfall on the day of Kali Puja, the MeT office said. As the month of October ends on Thursday, the weather in Kolkata is gradually changing as people are getting a cold feeling during early morning.

The MeT office is expecting that there may be some major changes in the weather system in the first week of November. A low pressure was situated over Assam while the western disturbances are getting active in the western

parts of the country. “The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata may receive light rainfall on Thursday. In North Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur will receive scattered rainfall,” the MeT office said.