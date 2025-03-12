Weatherman predicts hot & humid weather on Holi in South Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that South Bengal districts may witness comparatively hot and humid weather on the day of Holi. Several North Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Holi while South Bengal will mostly stay dry, including Kolkata.

There will be a rise in the temperature by 4-5 degree Celsius in the next four days. The highest temperature of the day in Kolkata may remain at around 36 degree on the day of Holi while many other South Bengal districts may witness hotter weather as the highest temperature may touch 38-39 degrees in several districts towards the end of this week.

Various North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the middle of next couple of days while South Bengal districts may mostly stay dry.

There is a prediction of rainfall in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong on Wednesday and Thursday. Some other districts in the north like Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur may receive thunderstorms in the next two days as well.

There is also a possibility of scattered rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar on Friday on the day of Holi.

A fresh western disturbance will enter north west parts of the country on Wednesday and a low pressure was existing over Assam. There will be no major impact of low pressure in Bengal. Several South Bengal districts will witness the highest temperature at least 38 degree Ceslius in the next couple of days.

Kolkata on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 23.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the highest temperature stood at 32.4 degree Celsius on Monday. The humidity level stood between 40-90 per cent. Southern parts of Bengal are expected to experience a significant temperature surge with weather experts predicting extreme heat in March, potentially starting from the Dol Yatra and Holi festivals.