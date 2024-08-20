Weatherman predicts heavy rainfall in next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal in the next 48 hours as a low-pressure area and an active monsoon hovering over the state. An alert has been issued urging the fishermen not to venture into the sea.



The MeT office said that the sea may turn turbulent as strong winds measuring 55-60 kmph may sweep over the sea. The fishermen have therefore asked not to go to sea till Tuesday. The weather system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area and move in a west-northwestward direction.

Over the next three to four days, it is likely to travel from southern Bangladesh across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, the weather forecast said. The forecast also indicated: “Gangetic Bengal will continue to experience very heavy rainfall until August 20, followed by heavy rain on August 21. Additionally, sub-Himalayan West Bengal is also expected to receive heavy rainfall till August 21 due to the influence of the weather system,” the MeT office said.

South Bengal districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall till Wednesday. Several south Bengal districts received rainfall on Tuesday as well. All the north Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Tuesday.

“The districts like Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum will receive a heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, Bankura, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Nadia may receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Some districts in south Bengal will receive thunderstorms. On Wednesday, there will be more rainfall in several districts including Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum,” a weather official said. “The low-pressure area over south Bangladesh and neighbourhood persisted over the same region on Monday morning. Initially, it is likely to move north-northwestwards during next 24 hours and west-northwestwards during subsequent 3-4 days across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand & adjoining Bihar and Uttar Pradesh & adjoining Madhya Pradesh,” the MeT office added.