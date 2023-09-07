Weatherman predicts heavy rainfall in coastal areas

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Bengal while the city and other South Bengal districts may receive thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of South Bengal on Wednesday afternoon.

Mercury will go up in South Bengal districts from Saturday-Sunday. The city dwellers have already been facing humidity related discomfort.

The MeT office said that low pressure was situated over North West Bay of Bengal and West-Central Bay of Bengal as a result of which there may be scattered rainfall in various south Bengal districts. Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The sky may remain partially cloudy in the city on Thursday. The city and several South Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past few days. Several South Bengal districts also received rainfall for the past 48 hours leading to slight drop in the temperature. The Alipore weather office on Monday said that mercury would drop further in South Bengal districts while in North Bengal, temperature is expected to rise by a few notches.

The MeT office also said that North Bengal districts will mostly stay dry except a few pockets where there may be few spells of scattered rainfall.