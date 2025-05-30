Weatherman predicts heavy rain in South & North Bengal in next 2 days

Kolkata: A well-marked low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and is set to strengthen further, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings of heavy rainfall and gusty winds along the coastal regions of Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh as well.

Both South Bengal and North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall accompanied with strong gusts in the next two days. The system, after its formation on Tuesday, gained strength and became a well-marked system. The depression will gain strength further. The MeT office has issued a rain alert for Kolkata and various other South Bengal districts which include South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas. According to the IMD, the depression was centered at 5:30 am IST on Thursday over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts. The system was approximately 100 km south-southeast of Sagar Island, 130 km southeast of Digha, 190 km east-northeast of Paradip in Odisha and 210 km west-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

“The system will gain strength. In Kolkata, the impact will be felt till Saturday, at least in the form of light spells. A heavy rain alert has been issued for districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and also at places in East Burdwan, East Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad,” a weather official said. The MeT officials said North Bengal will be impacted by the depression more than the southern districts. Heavy rainfall will occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur.

The city has already started getting showers from clouds pushed up by the low pressure. The showers are keeping the mercury well below the normal mark. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and those already at sea are urged to return to the coast immediately. Local authorities in vulnerable districts are on high alert, with disaster response teams and relief measures being put in place. Residents in coastal zones are advised to remain vigilant, follow official advisories.