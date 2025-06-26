Weatherman predicts downpour in South Bengal next 24 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted widespread rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours with heavy downpour likely in some districts till July 1 owing to the likely formation of a low pressure area.

On the day of Rath Yatra, there may be heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts, the MeT office said. The weather office has also warned of heavy rainfall in various districts, including Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura in the next 24 hours. The low pressure area likely to be formed along the Bengal-Odisha coast bringing moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is expected in some districts of South Bengal during the next three days.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Bengal-Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal till Thursday as there is a warning that conditions of sea will be rough. The weather office also said that due to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in some districts of North Bengal from June 27 to 30.