Weatherman predicts dense fog alert in South Bengal for next 2 days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued a dense fog alert for several South Bengal districts in the morning hours in the next two days. The MeT office also said that rains are likely to occur in the city and several other South Bengal districts on Sunday.

More than 12 South Bengal districts witnessed thick fog on Friday morning. The MeT office said that mercury in Kolkata and South Bengal districts may drop by a few notches on Sunday. The temperature will again be soaring up from Monday.

Most of the districts in South Bengal and also in North Bengal will witness light to moderate fog in the early morning hours.

The city dwellers may miss the winter chill during Saraswati Puja. A fresh western disturbance will enter the country on January 26 which will interrupt the free flow of the cold north wind.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata will hover at around 14 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours, said the MeT office.

The highest temperature in Kolkata on Friday stood at around 24 degrees. The weather office also said the temperature in North Bengal will remain mostly unchanged in the next 4-5 days. In some places however the visibility may drop at 200

metre due to dense fog. The MeT office also said that in various places, the visibility may drop to 50 metre.

The districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will witness dense fog in the morning in the next 48 hours.

A winter chill that is usually familiar during this time of the year has remained missing in South Bengal districts due to the impact of a western disturbance.