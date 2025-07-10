Weatherman: Light to moderate rain likely across South Bengal

Kolkata: Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur across most districts of South Bengal for the next 4-5 days with isolated thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in the western districts, said the MeT office.

It also forecast heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar for July 14, 16, and 17.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Purulia on July 14. Other districts including Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia, and Bankura will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall throughout the week. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, a low-pressure area that previously lay over Gangetic West Bengal lay over south Jharkhand and the neighbouring region.

The MeT office also said that the associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another trough from West Assam to Vidarbha was also influencing rainfall over the region. As a result, isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning were reported from Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad on Thursday as well. Rainfall occurred in several parts of Kolkata and other suburban areas as well.

Almost the entire south Bengal remained cloudy and received intermittent rainfall on Thursday, as the monsoon remained active across the state. In Kolkata, the weather on Thursday stayed mostly overcast through the day, with brief spells of light rain or thundershowers.

In North Bengal, Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts received significant rainfall. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings (7-11 cm) for hill districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar for July 14, 16, and 17. Thunderstorms with lightning are also forecast in these areas.