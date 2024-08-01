Weatherman issues heavy rainfall alert

Kolkata: A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for several districts of south and north Bengal as a low pressure is set to form over Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday.



According to the MeT office prediction, as many as nine districts in south Bengal including Kolkata will receive heavy rainfall.

Kolkata and several south Bengal districts on Wednesday received rainfall. It will continue to rain in various districts in the next 48 hours. The intensity of rainfall may decrease in the weekend, the MeT office said. North Bengal districts particularly those in the upper parts will receive scattered rainfall in the next couple of days. There is a prediction of widespread rainfall in Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal on Friday.

“Heavy rainfall will occur in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, East Burdwan. The remaining districts may also receive scattered rainfall accompanied with lightning,” weather office prediction said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that low-pressure may also form over Gangetic West Bengal bringing more rainfall. Due to the prevalence of a monsoon axis, there has been a huge incursion of moisture into the state which contributes to the rainfall.