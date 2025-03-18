Weatherman issues heatwave alert in 6 dists; temp to cross 40 degrees

Kolkata: Despite a few spells of thundershower in some parts of South Bengal on Sunday evening, hot and uncomfortable weather prevailed in Kolkata and all the South Bengal districts on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued a heatwave alert in the six districts — Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia. The temperature in these districts will cross 40 degree Celsius, the MeT office said. The heatwave will continue until March 19, affecting all the western districts of Bengal. The MeT office also forecast dry weather in the southern and western parts of the state, with hot conditions expected to persist for the next 48 hours. Temperatures may, however, drop slightly after March 19, with the possibility of rain or thundershowers in the Gangetic region. However, until then, the heatwave will continue to affect several parts of the state. Hot and uncomfortable weather will prevail in several other districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, East Burdwan, Murshidabad, Nadia. The MeT office, however, forecast thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts between Thursday and Saturday. Almost all the South Bengal districts will receive light rainfall towards the weekend. A strong wind measuring 30-50 kmph will be sweeping in some parts of south Bengal. Temperature may drop by 3-4 degrees due to thunderstorms. Kolkata may also remain cloudy on the weekend. The city on Monday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 25.2 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was registered at 35.7 on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a severe heatwave has gripped states like Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra, besides Bengal with temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius. On Saturday, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3°C, 3.7°C above average, while the maximum temperature reached 34.1°C, five degrees higher than usual.

Bengal has also been experiencing intense heatwave conditions, particularly in the western districts, with both day and night temperatures soaring well above normal.