Weatherman issues heatwave alert for 4 western dists in state

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued a heatwave warning for several parts of south Bengal from Saturday as the highest temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius in the western districts of the state.

The heat wave will prevail mainly in four districts — Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore, West Burdwan.

The highest temperature in these districts will remain 5 degrees above normal while Kolkata and its adjoining districts may witness temperatures 3 degrees above normal. Kolkata will also experience intense heat as the mercury may touch 38 degrees by Sunday. Though, there is no heat alert for the city. The MeT office predicted sweltering days ahead and also hot and humid conditions will prevail.

“Heat-wave conditions are likely at some places of West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura and West Midnapore from Saturday,” a weather official stated. A heat-wave condition is when the maximum temperature reaches 40°C or above and is at least five notches above the normal mark.

The mercury is already on the rise in Kolkata and all south Bengal districts. The maximum temperature will reach between 37°C-38°C by Sunday.

Kolkata on Wednesday registered the highest temperature at 34.7°C while on the same day in 2023, the highest temperature stood at 34.5°C. The hottest day in March 2024, recorded 35.1°C. On Thursday, the city’s highest temperature stood at around 35.

According to a weather official, the southern districts are currently getting mainly the dry westerly to north-westerly wind, especially from neighbouring Odisha and Chhattisgarh, where the mercury is already inching towards 40°C. The MeT office had predicted that south Bengal districts may witness comparatively hot and humid weather on the day of Holi. The Met office has predicted the maximum temperature to gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next three-four days.

“Heat waves for two to three days in March are not unusual for some western districts. This time it is expected that the temperature will be higher than previous years, and hence the heat-wave conditions could linger for a slightly longer period,” the

official added.