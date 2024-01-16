Weatherman issues dense fog warning for North Bengal

Darjeeling: With the mercury plummeting rapidly, the high reaches of Bengal and Sikkim experienced snowfall while the lower reaches experienced rain and fog. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for North Bengal districts for the next three days along with hail storms in higher reaches of Kalimpong district.



The IMD in a special weather bulletin for North Bengal has issued a yellow weather warning for “dense fog likely to occur at one or two places” in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur and Malda. Along with this, the IMD has also warned against “halistorn likely to occur at one or two places” for the Kalimpong district.

For the Darjeeling district, the forecast for the next 5 days includes “light rain/ snow likely in one or two places.” The higher reaches of the Darjeeling district, including the famous trekking spot Sandakphu, witnessed snowfall throughout Tuesday.

“Owing to the snow, the road to Sandakphu was blocked for vehicular traffic from Tumling (3000 m),” stated Anil Tamang of the Singhalila Land Rover Owners Association.

Sandakphu, located at an altitude of 3636 m, is also a world famous tourist destination and a trek route. It offers breathtaking views of Mount Everest, Mount Kanchenjunga and is a famous sunrise viewing spot.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of Sikkim, including Nathula and Tsongmo Lake witnessed heavy snowfall. The district administration abstained from issuing tourist passes for these areas on Tuesday.

“The present weather conditions are owing to western disturbances. For the next few days the higher reaches of Sikkim and Bengal will experience snowfall and the lower reaches rain,” stated Dr Gopi Nath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.

Darjeeling recorded a minimum of 2.2 degree C, Kalimpong 9.8 degree C, Siliguri 11.8 degree C, Jalpaiguri 11.6 degree C, Cooch Behar 13.2 degrees, Malda 11.4 degrees and Balurghat 11.0 degrees. A bus traveling from Lakhimpur, Assam to Bihar for a wedding ceremony, met with an accident on Asian Highway 48 at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri owing to dense fog. About seven persons were injured. Dense fog also caused delay in flight take offs and landings at the Bagdogra Airport on Tuesday. Out of 29 flights scheduled to land and take off from Bagdogra, till noon, one flight could not land and once could not take off owing to the fog.