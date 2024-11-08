Weatherman forecasts winter cold from mid-November

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the people in South Bengal may get a feeling of winter from the middle of November as there is likely to be a change in the weather system that time. The cold winter wind from the north will have an uninterrupted flow.

The South Bengal districts will mostly stay dry with a possibility of light rainfall in the coastal districts of East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas on Sunday. The weather will remain dry in all South Bengal districts from Monday next week.

There is a prediction of rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong on Sunday as well. Some of the North Bengal districts will witness a foggy morning in the next couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted a comparatively harsh winter this year. The IMD had pointed to the onset of the La Niña phenomenon as expected to cause a significant drop in temperatures and increased rainfall across the country. La Niña, the cooler counterpart to El Niño, is characterised by lower sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, leading to widespread climate effects, including colder and harsher winters.

According to the IMD’s announcement on September 2, 2024, La Niña is likely to result in a severe winter.

Typically, La Niña begins between April and June, strengthening between October and February, and can last from nine months to two years. It is driven by strong easterly winds pushing ocean waters westward, which cools the ocean surface. This contrasts with El Niño, which brings warmer conditions.

The weather experts have pointed out that a weak western disturbance passing over northern mountainous areas has temporarily paused the cooling effect. Once this system moves away, temperatures are expected to go down.