Weatherman forecasts heavy rain in 9 South Bengal districts all week

Kolkata: A fresh low-pressure trough that has formed over Bay of Bengal will intensify into a depression bringing heavy rainfall in nine South Bengal districts throughout

the week.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, Sunday’s low-pressure area concentrated into the well-marked low-pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. The low-pressure will intensify over the Bay of Bengal and in the next 24 hours. In view of this, heavy rain will occur in nine South Bengal districts during the week. Rains accompanied by thunderstorms will occur in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura in the next 24 hours. Scattered showers will occur in all South Bengal districts, including Kolkata in the next few days of the week. Meanwhile, Howrah, South 24-Parganas, Midnapore, Jhargram, Murshidabad and Nadia were placed on an alert for Wednesday.

Friday onwards, heavy rain is expected in both North 24-Parganas & South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Nadia. Similar conditions will prevail in Jhargram, Bankura on Saturday and Sunday. Over the weekend, showers will lash North and South 24-Parganas, the MeT office said. It further pointed out that rain activity is expected to continue in North Bengal districts.