Weather office predicts more rain amid flood-like situation

Kolkata: Amid flood-like situation in several south Bengal districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted rainfall in six south Bengal districts on September 24 as another depression is likely to form over Bay-of-Bengal.



There is a possibility of rainfall in south Bengal during Durga Puja as a low pressure may form in the Bay-of-Bengal just ahead of Puja.

The MeT office said that a low pressure will form over north Andaman Sea which will gain strength on September 21 and move towards north-west direction.

It may turn into a depression on September 24 bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms in several parts of south Bengal. Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore may receive scattered rainfall on Sunday and Monday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in several parts of south Bengal on Monday as well. There is no possibility of moderate rainfall in south Bengal in the next week.

People will continue to witness hot and uncomfortable weather on Saturday as well.

Kolkata may partially remain cloudy in the next 24 hours. Humidity-related discomfort will continue to haunt the people of south Bengal as there has been a huge incursion of moisture. There will be no significant rainfall in south Bengal districts till Saturday.

There may be scattered rainfall in some parts in the next week. According to the MeT office, monsoon withdraws from north-west parts of the country on September 17. Monsoon officially withdraws from Gangetic Bengal on October 10. This year, it was a delayed withdrawal.

The MeT office also said that south Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the first and second week of October.

The weather office is not ruling out the possibility of rainfall during Durga puja. Ahead of Durga puja, a low pressure is likely to form in the Bay-of-Bengal.

In addition to this, scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 25. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until September 25.